Moondharrig presents 'Brush with a Body'

Producer Fergus Cooper is busy putting the finishing touches to this year’s production “Brush with a Body” A Comedy by Maurice McLoughlin.

Fergus, of Ranting Rebels fame is well known in Waterford drama circles and the group are fortunate to have his services this season.

They have some new faces in the cast this year namely, Ronan Power, Tom Grant, Ben Finnerty, Jessika Weismantel- Hahessy and John Allen. Pat Dalton and Aine Kearns are making a welcome return to the boards and they are ably assisted by Bernadette Cullinane, Mandy Culleton, Martina Nathan and Esther Murphy.

The play runs from Wednesday march 8 to Sunday March 12 in Mooncoin Hall at 8.00 pm nightly.

As usual, a warm welcome awaits you all.