Celebrate National Drawing Day at Butler Gallery
Butler Gallery invites people of all ages to indulge their creative side with a host of FREE activities throughout Kilkenny Castle Park
Registration for the event will take place from 11.45am at the Parade Tower, where visitors can pick up information about the day’s activities and a free National Drawing Day t-shirt. In
Come along, bring your friends and family and enjoy this celebration of drawing, mark making and collective creativity on Saturday 20th of May 12 –
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on