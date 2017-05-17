Celebrate National Drawing Day at Butler Gallery

Gillian Mooney

Reporter:

Gillian Mooney

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Celebrate National Drawing Day at Butler Gallery

Butler Gallery invites people of all ages to indulge their creative side with a host of FREE activities throughout Kilkenny Castle Park

Registration for the event will take place from 11.45am at the Parade Tower, where visitors can pick up information about the day’s activities and a free National Drawing Day t-shirt. In case of bad weather, National Drawing Day will continue inside Butler Gallery and Kilkenny Castle.

Come along, bring your friends and family and enjoy this celebration of drawing, mark making and collective creativity on Saturday 20th of May 12 – 4pm.