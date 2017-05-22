Interview with Kilkenny Cats Laugh act Limmy

In the coming weeks, the Kilkenny People will be talking to various acts from the up and coming Cats Laugh Festival. This week we spoke to Scottish comedian Brian "Limmy" Limond who is appearing at the comedy festival on Sunday, June 4.

Internet sensation, Limmy first started out creating a daily podcast 'Limmy's World of Glasglow' available from his website. His podcast grew interest and soon gained praise from Scottish media, These words of praise soon sent Limmy to the stage where he did stand-up in Glasgow. Limmy then moved to television with the BBC where he had two series titled 'Limmy Show' and appeared in a couple other shows including "I.T. Crowd" and "Weekly Wipe". In 2015 Limmy wrote his first book which led him to his book tour around the U.K. Limmy released his second book early this year and is taking his book tour to our shores.

Q. "Hi Brian, thanks for talking to us. This is your first time appearing in the Cats Laugh Festival right?

A. Hi, yes this will actually be my first time in Ireland. I'm appearing in a few places around the country so I'm excited to explore.

Q. So you're not really familiar with the Cats Laugh then, or Kilkenny.

A. No, I'm not really. I've never seen Kilkenny and when I do tours like this I prefer not to look up the areas, I want to just arrive and see it. I like seeing these new towns and cities and relating them back to towns I know around Scotland. It's always the usual thing when looking up an area is a picture of a church or something so I tend to avoid researching.

Q. Well you'll find plenty of Churches here dont worry, The Cats Laugh is one of the biggest weekends in Kilkenny and has many traditions such as a Charity Football match, do you think you'll be taking part?

A. Lovely, I'm looking forward to it. Ahm probably not, I'm not the best footballer. I have weak knees as well so I won't be of much use to any team.

Q. So for people who haven't seen you before, what can the expect from your show?

A. Well, it's part of my book tour so I'll be reading about three chapters from my new book and then doing a sort of Q&A with the audience.

Q. So Limmy , what would you say was the pinical point in your career?

A. Well my career was an accident really, I was a web developer and decided to start my daily podcast before YouTube was really popular, they grew in popularity and BBC Scotland saw them and it all started from there.

Q. As you said you started online with your podcast. how did you find moving over to writing a book?

A. It was quite easy really, I'm used to writing series so this was just like writing a couple hundred page series.