Interview with Kilkenny Cats Laugh act Limmy
In the coming weeks, the Kilkenny People will be talking
Internet sensation,
Q. "Hi Brian, thanks for talking to us. This is your first time appearing in the Cats Laugh Festival right?
A. Hi, yes this will actually be my first time in Ireland. I'm appearing in a few places around the country so I'm excited to explore.
Q. So you're not really familiar with the Cats Laugh then, or Kilkenny.
A. No, I'm not really. I've never seen Kilkenny and when I do tours like this I prefer not to look up the areas, I want to just arrive and see it. I like seeing these new towns and cities and relating them back to towns I know around Scotland. It's always the usual thing when looking up an area is a picture of a church or something so I tend to avoid researching.
Q. Well you'll find plenty of Churches here
A. Lovely, I'm looking forward to it. Ahm probably not, I'm not the best footballer. I have weak knees as well so I won't be of much use to any team.
Q. So for people who haven't seen you before, what can the expect from your show?
A. Well, it's part of my book tour so I'll be reading about three chapters from my new book and then doing a sort of Q&A with the audience.
Q. So
A. Well my career was an accident really, I was a web developer and decided to start my daily podcast before YouTube was really popular, they grew in popularity and BBC Scotland saw them and it all started from there.
Q. As you said you started online with your podcast. how did you find moving over to writing a book?
A. It was quite easy really, I'm used to writing series so this was just like writing a couple hundred page series.
