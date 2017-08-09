Studio session up for grabs in Kilkenny Battle of the Bands

There have been many incarnations of the talent contest to find the best grouping of musicians both locally and to represent the county in a national forum.

The Battle of the Bands concept has popped up in numerous guises across the years as a stand-alone event but also as part of festivals and fundraisers.

Depending on your age you’ll remember the Friary Hall or Zoo, perhaps you took part or went along to support your friends? Either way, you’ll likely have spent some part of your youth at one of the many and varied contests.

Now a new generation is to experience the fun as the latest search is set to be unleashed in one local venue and it’s open to acts whose members are aged between 16 and 19.

Brewery Corner will host the event on Sundays with a start time of 5pm. Heats take place on August 20, September 3 and September 17 with the finals running on October 15 and 29.

First prize is a recording session with Broderick’s Studio.

To sign up and get more information you can contact organisers via Brewery Corner and its Facebook page.