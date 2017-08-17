Kilkenny Arts Festival: Stormfest wows children at The Barn and the Yurt in the Yard

The exciting season of family theatre, storytelling and exhibition continues until August 20 during Stormfest as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival.

This week on Wednesday and Thursday Katie’s Birthday Party will take place at the Barn, where Mary-Frances Doherty explores the world of a twelve-year-old moving from primary to secondary school.

This engaging and poignant piece of theatre is for children aged ten plus and their families.

Over the weekend, Peter Rinderknecht will bring a unique show from SwitzerlandPortofino-Ballade when Peter plays his double bass before it transforms into the stage and set for his puppets. This is only the first of many surprises revealed in this enchanting world of Portofino in a show with music, puppetry and visual humour for children aged seven plus.

The Storytelling Sessions will continue to take place in the Yurt and the Yard this weekend when two legends of Ireland’s storytelling world will appear at the Yurt, which was purpose-built in a collaboration between StormFest, Kilkenny Arts Festival and Creative Ireland.

Nuala Hayes, who is an actor, author and broadcaster, as well as a storyteller, brings her Legends, Myths and Downright Lies to the Castle Yard on Saturday.

And on Sunday, join seanchaí and author, Liz Weir, for lots of participation, raps and rhymes. Session times on both days are: 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Tickets are only €5 per child and adults attend with them for free.

Meanwhile, Red Square is an annual project that invites young people aged 15-22 to discover, make and critique visual art, theatre and dance. Culture Club was formed in 2012, as an equivalent group for adults aged over 25 years.

This year, these two dynamic groups have joined forces and talents to create their own work titled Placescape, which they have curated and hung in the Barnstorm Gallery Space as part of StormFest.

For gallery opening times go to barnstorm.ie. and to book Stormfest tickets go to kilkennyarts.ie.