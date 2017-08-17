Fish-Speak to launch at Rothe House this Friday

Friday will be Fish-Speak day as Nuala Roche’s poetry publication is launched at Rothe House by poet Kimberly Campanello.

Fish-Speak is Nuala’s first publication and is supported by an Artlinks Publishing Bursary. Over the years her poems have been published regularly in the Arts Office Poetry Broadsheet, including two poems this year. Nuala will read these at the Broadsheet launch at The Parade Tower on Friday also.

Fish-Speak includes the 15 poems that were Highly Commended in the Patrick Kavanagh competition and the Dromineer Literary Festival first prize winner.

“I hadn’t realised how important it is to get the work out into the world,” said Nuala. “As soon as I started the putting this collection together, ideas for new work started to flow.

“It’s freeing up space and because I tinker endlessly with poems, it’s best to just get the older work published and move on. Otherwise the work stagnates

“I am so pleased that Paula Meehan is this year’s poet-in-residence,” she added. “I remember seeing a video of her in the early 1990s, reciting her poem Home. Her delivery and words were so powerful, urgent and vivid that to me she was like our very own Patti Smith.”

Now in its 17th edition, the Kilkenny Arts Office’s Poetry Broadsheet is a highlight of the poetry calendar for Kilkenny poets. Its launch is part of Kilkenny Arts Festival and features the festival’s poet-in-residence Paula Meehan, Broadsheet editor and poet Kimberly Campanello and the County Arts Officer Mary Butler.

The aim of the publication is to give writers, born or based in County Kilkenny, a platform for their work. The Broadsheet is available free throughout the county.

All are welcome to the launch at Rothe House, Friday at 7.30pm.