Gig Guide: What's on in Kilkenny, August 18 - 22
All the gigs and events across the county
Wednesday
KAF: Ukraine The New European Frontier, Rothe House, 11am, €12/10.
KAF: Katie’s Birthday Party, Barnstorm Theatre, 12pm & 3pm, €8/30.
KAF: Roderick Williams & Iain Burnside, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.
KAF: Churchill’s Irish Generals, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €12/10.
Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
KAF: ICO Soloists & Jorg Wildmann, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €20/18.
KAF: Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €30/27/27/24.
KAF: Loosysmokes Raven Eyed, The Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €19/17.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
KAF: Crash Ensemble, Kilfane Glen & Waterfall, 9pm.
AKA: Roominations, Hole in the Wall, 9pm, €5.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
KAF: Keeping at a Tangent, Rothe House, 11am, €12/10.
KAF: Katie’s Birthday Party, Barnstorm Theatre, 12pm & 3pm, €8/30.
Vogue in the Afternoon, Newpark Hotel, 12:30pm, €35.
KAF: Ailish Tynan & Iain Burnside, St John’s Priory, 1pm €19/17.
Historical Harp Society of Ireland: Simon Chadwick, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, 5:30pm, €10/5.
KAF: Paula Meehan, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €14/12.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
AKA: Shared Poetry with Eoghan O’Drisceoil, Bosco’s Café at Watergate Theatre, 6:30pm.
KAF: Counting Sheep, Cillin Hill, 8pm, from €26.
KAF: Crash Ensemble, Sam Amidon & Friends, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €27/22/23.50/19.
KAF: Loosysmokes Raven Eyed, The Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €19/17.
Tunes V Tales, Breathnach’s, 8pm, €5.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
An Evening of Music for Piltown Community Enterprise, Piltown Community Centre, 8:30pm, €10.
AKA: The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
AKA: Seamus Fogarty, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €12.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Damian Carroll & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
KAF: Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10pm, €25/22.50.
Friday
KAF: Making Peace with Place, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.
KAF: Roderick Williams & Iain Burnside, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.
KAF: Inside Voices, Talbot’s Tower, 2pm.
KAF: The Liffey Banks, Rothe House, 4pm, €16/14.
KAF: Alfred Brendel, St Canice’s Cathedral, 5pm, €16/14.
Historical Harp Society of Ireland: Ann Heymann & Eibhlís Ní Riordáin, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, 5:30pm, €10/5.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
KAF: Christian Blackshaw, St Canice’s Catheral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/30/27.
AKA: Fish-Speak launch, Rothe House, 7:30pm.
AKA: Yarns, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 7:30pm.
AKA: Boom Boom Boom, Hole in the Wall, 7:30pm.
KAF: Counting Sheep, Cillin Hill, 8pm, from €26.
KAF: Loosysmokes Raven Eyed, The Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €19/17.
KAF: Created, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/18.
Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Baby Chloe Mullally Table Quiz, Mackey’s Bar, Gathabawn, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).
AKA: Cult Theatre: 12 Angry Men, Rothe House, 8:30pm, €8 (preview night).
Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.
Saturday
KAF: David Power & Malcolm Proud, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11am, €15/13.
KAF: Benjamin Appl & James Baillieu, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.
KAF: Inside Voices, Talbot’s Tower, 2pm.
KAF: Counting Sheep, Cillin Hill, 3pm, from €26.
KAF: My Musical Life, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 3pm, €16/14.
KAF: Created, Watergate Theatre, 5pm, €20/18.
Vinyl Valkyries, Brewery Corner, 5pm.
Historical Harp Society of Ireland: Siobhán Armstrong & Eamonn O Bróithe, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, 5:30pm, €10/5.
KAF: The Changing Irish State, Rothe House, 6pm, €12/10.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra, Ailish Tynan & Jorg Widmann, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/30/27.
AKA: Boom Boom Boom, Hole in the Wall, 7:30pm.
AKA: Mongoose, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €10.
AKA: HamSandwich, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €20.
KAF: Counting Sheep, Cillin Hill, 8pm, from €26.
KAF: Loosysmokes Raven Eyed, The Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €19/17.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
AKA: Cult Theatre: 12 Angry Men, Rothe House, 8:30pm, €10/8.
AKA: Midsummer Masquerade Party, Brewery Corner, 9pm, €5.
Dermot & Irene King, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Hanggai, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9:30pm, €25/22.50.
Danny Burke, Home Rule Club.
Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
KAF: Chamber Choir Ireland & Paul Hillier, St Canice’s Church, 10pm, €25/22.50.
Sunday
KAF: Legendary Lieder, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.
Kilkenny Country Music Festival, Gowran Park, 1pm, €25.
KAF: Lieder Finale, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.
Church Hill Silver Band, Kilkenny Castle, 2:45pm.
Historical Harp Society of Ireland: James Ruff & Ronan Browne, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, 5:30pm, €10/5.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
KAF: Festival Finale, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €42/37.50/37/33.
