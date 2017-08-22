Beat the bad weather this evening and boogie in Billy Byrnes

A special fundraising event is being held in Billy Byrne's beer garden this evening to help raise funds for a local fundraising initiative.

From 7pm there will be an open mic where anyone is welcome to pick up an instrument, sing along or enjoy the show and there will be a DJ set from 8pm. Fancy dress is recommended but not compulsory!

A number of artists from award-winning animation studio, Cartoon Saloon have also donated some beautiful artwork to raffle.

All are welcome and a €5 donation is suggested. The next Solidarity Dinner will take place on September 2.

The idea behind the Solidarity Dinner event was to organise a dinner and invite people to come along and celebrate cultural diversity.

One of the organisers, Nicole Storck said that it is hoped to host monthly dinners to give residents from all social backgrounds an opportunity to connect, with a special focus on immigrants, migrants, and refugees.

For more information see www.facebook.com/solidaritykilkenny/