Kilkenny Gig Guide: August 23 - August 29

Wednesday

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Keegan Theatre: American Buffalo, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/17.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Friday

Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Keegan Theatre: American Buffalo, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/17.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

MINDRIOTmt, Brewery Corner, 8pm.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Saturday

Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.

St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band, St Mary’s Church, Gowran, 1pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Callan Macra 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance, Springhill Court Hotel, 7pm, €35.

Stockton’s Wing, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €25.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Simply Swing Social, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm, €5.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club.

Michael Collins, Rhu Glenn Hotel, 9pm, €10.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.

Irish Harp & Uilleann Pipes, Kilkenny Castle Grounds, 2pm & 3:15pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



Monday

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Home & Away’s Dr Nate, Kilkenny River Court Hotel, 8:30pm, €20 (per two).

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

Tuesday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

Any day

Heritage Week, various venues, to Sunday.

Exhibition: Dolls All Dressed Up!, Castlecomer Library to September 10.

Exhibition: The Way Things Go An Homage, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 15.

Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to November 12.

