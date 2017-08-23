Kilkenny Gig Guide: August 23 - August 29
Wednesday
Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Keegan Theatre: American Buffalo, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/17.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Friday
Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Keegan Theatre: American Buffalo, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/17.
Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
MINDRIOTmt, Brewery Corner, 8pm.
The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Saturday
Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.
St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band, St Mary’s Church, Gowran, 1pm.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Callan Macra 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance, Springhill Court Hotel, 7pm, €35.
Stockton’s Wing, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €25.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Simply Swing Social, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm, €5.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club.
Michael Collins, Rhu Glenn Hotel, 9pm, €10.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Town of Books Festival, Graignamanagh.
Irish Harp & Uilleann Pipes, Kilkenny Castle Grounds, 2pm & 3:15pm.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Home & Away’s Dr Nate, Kilkenny River Court Hotel, 8:30pm, €20 (per two).
Games Night, Billy Byrnes.
Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.
Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.
Tuesday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.
Any day
Heritage Week, various venues, to Sunday.
Exhibition: Dolls All Dressed Up!, Castlecomer Library to September 10.
Exhibition: The Way Things Go An Homage, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 15.
Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to November 12.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show. See our entertainment ads page for full details.
