Kilkenny's Gig Guide

Wednesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Fundraising Mock Wedding, Carroll’s Corner House, Bennettsbridge, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

First Friday Session, Home Rule Club.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Retro Stereo, Kyteler’s Inn, 12am.

Saturday

Festival of Drift, The Hub, Cillin Hill, 11am, €75/40/35/15.

Afternoon Tea, Piltown Rectory, 2pm.

Solidarity Dinner, St Canice’s Community Hall, 3pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Servant to the Highest Bidder, Tim’s Bar, Thomastown, 7pm.

Cleveland Mike’s Birthday Bash, Brewery Corner, 7:30pm.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Simply Swing Social, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm, €5.

Olivia Douglas, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Willie Maher & County Darts trials, Home Rule Club.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Benefit Night, Downey’s, Lisdowney, 9pm.

Party Night & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Saturday Night Live, Harpers, 11pm.

Sunday

Festival of Drift, The Hub, Cillin Hill, 11am, €75/40/15.

The Sunday Sessions, Ryan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Don Mescall & Emma Langford, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Grease Sing-A-Long, Kilkenny Cinema, 8:30pm.

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

Trad, Bollard's, 8pm