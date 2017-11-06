Freshford keepin' it country this Friday

Freshford will be the place to be this Friday, November 10, when the Acorn Club will host one of Ireland’s Finest Country Music Concerts.

Among them will be Irish and international country star Susan McCann, and a host of top class performers, under the musical direction of Ollie Hennessy (RTE / Rose of Tralee). Keepin’ it Country is a celebration of Irish and American Country music with special tribute performances to Great Country Legends like Don Williams , Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Dolly Parton and the Dixie Chicks firmly included.

Contained in this show will be that element of variety synonymous with Freshford for almost a century. There’s 'Comic Country' with two stalwarts of the Freshford Variety stage, Paddy Butler and Donal Heaphy together with fine local singer Nicky Grace.

There will be music from Rodgers and Hammerstein shows like Oklahoma, with songs from these being performed by our own celebrated artists Moira Maher and Michael Rafter. Moira Maher was a producer of many fine variety and pantomimes in Freshford over many years and as an active member of the Acorn Club, continues to promote these fine traditions in the area. Other fine artists taking part on the night are Jim White, and Paddy Fitzpatrick (The Bard of Tullaroan) who will both surprise you.

Best Country Outfit Competition: Get into the Country Spirit! Don the Stetsons and Stilettos folks and you could win lovely prize for the Best Country Outfit.

Musical Director for the show is Ollie Hennessy, who together with Noel Cleere have put together a superb country band for the night. The fabulous Duettes (Noreen Nolan and Olivia Smith) from Carlow are also taking part.

Ollie is famous for his productions and is musical director for the ever-popular Rose of Tralee Festival. He is also well known for his involvement with many Kilkenny-based shows and of course, the Presentation Secondary School Choir that continues to enjoy phenomenal success following its staggering Britain’s Got Talent Performance.

The Acorn Club was founded in 2011 to improve the socio-economic life of Freshford and surrounding communities. In the past six years since its inception, this voluntary non-profit organisation has achieved great success in helping to preserve a rich heritage of pantomime and variety.

Working in cooperation with St Lachtain’s school, the club has sponsored Speech & Drama Classes across the whole school together with a Cyber Security Programme for parents, teachers and the children to keep children safe online. The club also helped to fund books for children with special needs and will continue to support educational initiatives at the school. The club also works closely with St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland where the recent Harvest Festival Celebration was a great success.

“We depend on the funds from our annual show to fund the club’s activities in the community” said Noel Cleere, Acorn Club chairman.

“Every penny we get goes back into the community and we have many exciting projects planned for 2018. many of which reflect government aspirations for the development and maintenance of rural life—a way of life that is very important to us. Very special thanks to our hardworking committee, our volunteers and to all of those who support us in Freshford and further afield. Come to the show! You’ll enjoy it and you’ll be helping make a difference as well”.

This is a show not to be missed. Get your tickets now at O Shea’s Newsagents in Freshford. Contact 056-8832157 or call Gerry 087 2663615.