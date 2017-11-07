Huge lineup of events around Kilkenny for the week ahead

Wednesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Archaeological Society Table Quiz, Bollard’s Bar, 8pm, €40 (team of four).

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.

Thursday

Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Samaritans Bangers & Mash, Pembroke Hotel, 12:30pm, €10.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, The Hibernian Hotel, 7pm

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Kilkenny Flower Club Gala Demo, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €15.

Protecting Pound Dogs Table Quiz, JB Burke’s Pub, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Live Music, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.

Friday

Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

NCBI Dine in the Dark, Springhill Court Hotel.

Éigse Sliabh Rua: Official Opening, Rhu Glenn, Slieverue, 8pm.

Susan McCann & Guests, Freshford Community Hall, 8pm, €20.

St Brigid’s Camogie Club 40th Anniversary Celebrations, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

County Darts Trials, Home Rule Club.

The Remedy Club & Southern Fold, Bridgebrook Arms, Thomastown, 9pm.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.



Saturday

Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com

Town Traits: Alternative Census, Callan.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tennis Club Ball, River Court Hotel, 7:30pm, €45.

Melanie Horsnell & Steve Appel, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €15.

Randolf & The Crokers & Anna’s Anchor, The Hole in the Wall, 8pm.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Seamus Nugent, Home Rule Bar.

Ladies Night Out, The Corner House, Bennettsbridge, 8:30pm, €12.

Deep Sky Objects, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm.

Bord na nOg Race Night, Malzard’s/O’Grady’s Bar, Stoneyford, 9pm.

St Patrick’s Lourdes Fund Cabaret, James Stephens GAA Club, 9pm, €5.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com

Sunday Lunchtime Jazz, Harpers, 1:30pm.

Music in Kilkenny: RTE Contempo Quartet, St Mary’s Cathedral Chapter House, 4pm.

Hot4 Quartet, Left Bank, 5:30pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Fr McGrath FRC Table Quiz, Ryan’s Bar, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

Éigse Sliabh Rua: Talk, John O’Donovan Centre, Slieverue, 8pm.

Kilkenny Film Club: Personal Shopper, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €8.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

The Kilkennys, Matt the Millers, 10pm.

Any day

Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to Sunday.

Exhibition: Tall Tales & Deadly Drawings, Castlecomer Library, to November 25.

Exhibition: Susan MacWilliam’s Modern Experiments, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, from Saturday to December 17.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.