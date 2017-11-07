Huge lineup of events around Kilkenny for the week ahead
Gig Guide: November 8 - 15
All the events around the county for the week ahead
Wednesday
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kilkenny Archaeological Society Table Quiz, Bollard’s Bar, 8pm, €40 (team of four).
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.
Thursday
Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Samaritans Bangers & Mash, Pembroke Hotel, 12:30pm, €10.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, The Hibernian Hotel, 7pm
Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Kilkenny Flower Club Gala Demo, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €15.
Protecting Pound Dogs Table Quiz, JB Burke’s Pub, 8pm, €20 (team of four).
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
Live Music, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.
Friday
Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
NCBI Dine in the Dark, Springhill Court Hotel.
Éigse Sliabh Rua: Official Opening, Rhu Glenn, Slieverue, 8pm.
Susan McCann & Guests, Freshford Community Hall, 8pm, €20.
St Brigid’s Camogie Club 40th Anniversary Celebrations, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm.
Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.
County Darts Trials, Home Rule Club.
The Remedy Club & Southern Fold, Bridgebrook Arms, Thomastown, 9pm.
The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Saturday
Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com
Town Traits: Alternative Census, Callan.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Tennis Club Ball, River Court Hotel, 7:30pm, €45.
Melanie Horsnell & Steve Appel, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €15.
Randolf & The Crokers & Anna’s Anchor, The Hole in the Wall, 8pm.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Seamus Nugent, Home Rule Bar.
Ladies Night Out, The Corner House, Bennettsbridge, 8:30pm, €12.
Deep Sky Objects, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm.
Bord na nOg Race Night, Malzard’s/O’Grady’s Bar, Stoneyford, 9pm.
St Patrick’s Lourdes Fund Cabaret, James Stephens GAA Club, 9pm, €5.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Kilkenomics, various venues, kilkeomics.com
Sunday Lunchtime Jazz, Harpers, 1:30pm.
Music in Kilkenny: RTE Contempo Quartet, St Mary’s Cathedral Chapter House, 4pm.
Hot4 Quartet, Left Bank, 5:30pm.
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Fr McGrath FRC Table Quiz, Ryan’s Bar, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.
Éigse Sliabh Rua: Talk, John O’Donovan Centre, Slieverue, 8pm.
Kilkenny Film Club: Personal Shopper, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €8.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.
The Kilkennys, Matt the Millers, 10pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to Sunday.
Exhibition: Tall Tales & Deadly Drawings, Castlecomer Library, to November 25.
Exhibition: Susan MacWilliam’s Modern Experiments, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, from Saturday to December 17.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on