Gig Guide for this week in Kilkenny

Thursday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Damian Carroll & DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Smash Hits, Langton’s Night Club, 10pm, €11.

Friday

Big Mike’s Comedy Christmas Spectacular, Ryan’s Bar, 2pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Soundgarden & Chris Cornell Tribute, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10/8.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn.

Wildfire & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.



Saturday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ, Pumphouse.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn.

DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ Chris Ward, Morrisson’s Nightclub, 10pm.

Sunday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

NYE Charity Ball, Springhill Court Hotel, 7pm, €45.

NYE Gala Ball for Teac Tom, Hotel Kilkenny, 7:30pm, €45.

Mad Hatters Party, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.

Partay, Lato & the Budda DJ, Brewery Corner, 10pm.

Acousticats & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Gavin Carroll Acoustic, Club House Hotel, 10pm.

NYE Party, The Vaults Bar, Castlecomer, 10pm.

Skeough Ramblers, Blake’s Bar, Paulstown, 10pm.

The Godless Revelators, The Pumphouse, 10pm.

NYE Celebrations with DJ Billy, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

NYE Nightwatch Service, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11:45pm.

Monday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

The Hujas, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

NYD Fun with After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

DJ Eddie B, Billy Byrne’s Bar.

Acousticats & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

Any day

Exhibition: Touchstone, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to January 21.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.