Kilkenny's Joe Nolan back Dancing with the Stars

Kilkenny’s dancing celebrity is taking to the silver screen again.

John Nolan kicked up a storm in the inaugural Dancing With The Stars offering last year for which he was partnered with journalist and broadcaster Teresa Mannion.

The programme’s back for a second run and so too is the local lad, a son of John Nolan and Josephine Trant.

The first episode of twelve will air this Sunday from 6:30pm on RTE One and who John has been teamed up with will then be revealed. But we do know it will have to be one of the participating ladies who include comedian & actress Deirdre O’Kane, fitness model Erin McGregor, broadcaster & author Maia Dunphy, entrepreneur Norah Casey & Cork’s All-Ireland winning camogie captain & former Rose of Tralee Anna Geary while former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has, due to injury, been replaced by Alannah Beirne, a finalist in Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model. Other famous faces who will be showcasing their fancy footwork include GAA commentator Marty Morrissey, musician Jake Carter, athlete Robert Heffernan, comedian & radio presenter Bernard O’Shea & rugby star Tomás O’Leary.

The 29 year old Irish champion in ballroom and showdance, who has represented Ireland at European & World level, is also set to share his skills with children in his home county when he opens his own dance school in Kilkenny later this year. Teaching for him has been to the fore for almost a decade with the last five alone spent as head teacher in Dublin’s Xquisite Dance.

He's going to need support while on the show so get watching and voting.