Gig Guide: January 3 - January 10
All the gigs around the county
Wednesday
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.
Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Thursday
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Fusion New Year Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Garden Sessions: Big Guns, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Saturday
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.
Marble City Boxing Club 25th Anniversary Show, Michael Street, 7pm, €10.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Just Two Band, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.
Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.
Shrughawadda Players: The Real McCoy, St Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny, 8pm, €10.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Acousticats & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Touchstone, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to January 21.
Kilkenny Cinema has a variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show each day.
