Gig Guide: January 3 - January 10

Wednesday

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Thursday

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Fusion New Year Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Garden Sessions: Big Guns, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Saturday

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.

Marble City Boxing Club 25th Anniversary Show, Michael Street, 7pm, €10.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Just Two Band, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



Monday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Shrughawadda Players: The Real McCoy, St Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny, 8pm, €10.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.



Any day

Exhibition: Touchstone, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to January 21.

Kilkenny Cinema has a variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show each day.