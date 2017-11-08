Kilkenny Citizens Information - How can I find out whether a particular health and social care professional is regulated? I’m not happy with my treatment and I would like to make a complaint.

CORU is the regulator for health and social care professionals. It sets standards that practitioners must meet and maintains and publishes a register of practitioners who meet those standards. This register is currently under development. The system of statutory registration will eventually apply to 15 professions, regardless of whether the practitioner works in the public or private sector or is self-employed. CORU also handles complaints about the fitness to practise of registered practitioners – for example, complaints of professional misconduct or poor professional performance.

Currently, the registers for the following professions are in effect:

Dietitians

Dispensing opticians

Occupational therapists

Optometrists

Physiotherapists

Radiographers and radiation therapists

Social workers

Speech and language therapists

You can make a complaint to CORU about a practitioner registered in one of these areas. You can check the registers at coru.ie. Once all registers are open they will also include clinical biochemists, medical scientists, orthoptists, podiatrists, psychologists and social care workers.

You can get further information about the fitness to practise complaints process on the website coru.ie. To make a complaint about a registered practitioner, you need to download and complete the Fitness to Practise Complaint Form. For information about how to make a complaint about practitioners of health and social care professions that are not regulated by CORU, see the website, healthcomplaints.ie.

