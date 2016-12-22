Poll: Are you in favour of a hard surface tow path to replace the grassy one on the Barrow Way?

Waterways Ireland want to construct a towpath along the Barrow Way

through Rathangan, Athy, Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown, Goresbridge,

Graignamanagh and St Mullins.

It will be gravel and will allow cyclists to cycle through.

