Poll: Are you in favour of a hard surface tow path to replace the grassy one on the Barrow Way?
Yes
No
Waterways Ireland want to construct a towpath along the Barrow Way
through Rathangan, Athy, Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown, Goresbridge,
Graignamanagh and St Mullins.
It will be gravel and will allow cyclists to cycle through.
Are you in favour or against the planning application by Waterways
Ireland for a hard surface tow path to replace the grassy one on the
Barrow Way through Athy, Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown, Goresbridge,
Graignamanagh and St Mullins.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on