Poll: Kilkenny's best 99 - the nominations are in!

Brian Keyes

Reporter:

Brian Keyes

Poll: Kilkenny's best 99 - the nominations are in!

Cool down with a 99 in Kilkenny

Freshco,
Carlow Road Kilkenny

Happy Times,
Market Cross Kilkenny

Billy Brennan's Ice Cream Van
Outside Castle

Sycamore Stores, Freshford Road

Carrolls of Knocktopher

Thanks for all the suggestions on our Facebook page, and here's the final five for Kilkenny's favourite 99 ice cream.

Make sure to have one today - weather looks like it might break at the weekend.

Poll closes this evening.