Poll: Kilkenny's best 99 - the nominations are in!
Cool down with a 99 in Kilkenny
Freshco,
Carlow Road Kilkenny
Happy Times,
Market Cross Kilkenny
Billy Brennan's Ice Cream Van
Outside Castle
Sycamore Stores, Freshford Road
Carrolls of Knocktopher
Thanks for all the suggestions on our Facebook page, and here's the final five for Kilkenny's favourite 99 ice cream.
Make sure to have one today - weather looks like it might break at the weekend.
Poll closes this evening.
