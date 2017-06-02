Poll: Meet the contestants for Miss Kilkenny - and take our poll and choose who you think should claim the crown!

Miss Kilkenny contestants at Kilkenny Castle

Name: Chloe O'Connor
Age: 21
Parents: Liam O'Connor and Tina O'Connor
From: Danesfort
Occupation: Currently studying physio therapy in the University of limerick and I'm also a part time waitress
Sponsor: Lahart's Garage Kilkenny
About yourself: I currently am a student studying physio. I love going to the gym and spending time with family and friends. I also love helping those less fortunate. I am very chatty and outgoing and up for trying anything.
Role model: It would have to be my mam, she's always there for me and she never ever gives up on me ... and also Jennifer Lawrence

Name: Sophie Jones
Age: 19
Parents: Guy Jones and Christine Coman
Where you're from: Kilkenny
Sponsor: Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel
Occupation: College Student/part-time receptionist
About yourself: Being a Kilkenny girl who has Irish and Lebanese blood, I have always been open to new experiences and adventures. The Miss Kilkenny competition has allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and meet amazing new people. It's one of the greatest experiences.
Role Model: Mary McAleese 

Name: Elaina Savva
Age: 23
Parents:  Diane Savva and Andrew Savva
Where you're from: Kilkenny
Sponsor: Sam McCauley's Chemist, High St, Kilkenny
Occupation: Recently qualified pharmacy technician
About yourself: I've just recently finished my studies at IT Carlow doing a pharmacy technician course, I'm fun, friendly and love nothing more than a good laugh with friends! My dream is to move and live in a warmer country! And to marry Chris Martin
Role model: My sister, Sophie. (And Beyoncé of course!)

Name: Claire Funchion 
Age: 21
Parents: Phil and Kathleen Funchion 
From: Callan, Kilkenny 
Sponsor: Doheny Crash Repairs
Occupation: Student in UCD and working part time in Nore Asian street food 
About yourself: I love getting the chance to try new things and meet new people so I'm delighted to be taking part in Miss Kilkenny so I can do just that. I love going out with my friends and taking a nap is an essential part of my day! 
Your role model: My sister, Kathleen

Name: Kelda Power
Age: 25
Parents: Antoinette and Nicky Power
Where you're from: Waterford, originally, slowly settling into Kilkenny.
Sponsor: Mint, by Pembroke Kilkenny.
Occupation: Primary school teacher
About yourself: Positive and laid back attitude to almost everything, out going active lifestyle, ambitious with a quiet confidence!
Your role model: Anne Doyle RTE

Name: Jade Walsh
Age: 18
Parents: Carol Keogh, Keith Walsh
From: Carrick on Suir
Sponsor: In The Wardrobe
Occupation: Student
About yourself: Outgoing bubbly girl who loves to meet new people. Hope to travel and gain loads of new experiences over the next few years while studying to become a primary teacher. Love getting glammed up as much as a cosy night with my furry friends!
Your role model: My mother, Carol

Name: Eva Richardson
Age: 23
Parents: Helen and John Richardson
From: Tullogher 
Sponsor: Centra Thomastown
Occupation: Travel consultant
 About yourself: I recently graduated in Business and Accounting. I decided to take the year out to  travel as it has always been a love of mine. I am planning on returning to college next year. I love running and I take part in road races every weekend. I also love animals and  have a passion for fashion, make up and modelling. 
Your role model: Alannah Beirne  
 she is an ambitious determined person and never lets anything hold her back from achieving her goals.

Name: Jacqueline Boyd
Age: 18
Parents: Lorraine and Keith Boyd
From: Ballyragget 
Sponsor: X-treme Hair and Beauty 
About yourself: My name is Jacqueline I am 18 years old I am a part time staff member at Wmk-motorsport Clonmel, working  at the reception desk. I am also in full time education 
Your role model: Irina Shayk

Name: Aoife Doyle
Age: 19
Parents: Ann Doyle and Shane Doyle
From: Bennetsbridge  
Sponsor: The Lavender Spa
Occupation: Student at Maynooth University 
About yourself: I’m very outgoing, love the outdoors, I used to me a member of the Bennetsbridge scouts. I am also very musical and  music is a huge part of my life 
Your role model: My Mam, I wouldn't be the same without her. She made me who I am 

Name: Jorja McGuirk
Age: 18
Parents: Amanda and Michael O'Brien
From: Dublin, but I have lived in Kilkenny since I was a toddler!
Sponsor: Callan Rose Team
Occupation: Student, waitress/bartender
About yourself: I want to be an actress and a model! Its been my life long dream. I love music and just doing fun things. I believe that if you work hard enough things pay off! And I live by the motto of "you can't catch your dreams if you never chase them" Everything to me is a stepping stone and its just the beginning.
Your role model: Anne Hathaway, she inspires me with her versatility and the way she helps out charities. 

Name: Jodie Murphy 
Age: 20   
From: Carrick-on-Suir Co. Tipperary 
Sponsor: JSF Construction 
Occupation: Finished Studying Sports Therapy and also  a sale assistant.
About yourself: Im currently just finished college I was studying Sports Therapy.  I also have a very strong interest in modelling It brings people out of themselves and gives them a confidence boost that they might not of have, so it's a bit of both for me
Role model: Aoife Walsh who won the 2013 Miss Ireland who I'm also related to. She's such an inspiration, beautiful inside and out and she's the type of role model that makes young girls be confident in themselves.
 

Name: Niamh de Brún 
Age: 25 
Parents: Seán and Bríd de Brún 
From: Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny 
Sponsor: Eyrebrushed 
Occupation: HR Specialist 
About yourself:  I hold an honours degree from the University of Limerick. Irish language and culture is a big part of who I am. I am also involved in the Special Olympics, Connect People Network, and Network Ireland and I fundraise for Breast Cancer Ireland. I am an avid gym goer and strongly believe in the benefits of physical exercise on mental health. I adore fashion, photography and all things glamourous. 
Your role model: Rosanna Davison

Name: Kelli Corcoran 
Age: 19
Parents: Noreen Corcoran
From: Cork originally but I'm living in Callan now
Sponsor: Callan Community Network
Occupation: Currently sitting a beauty therapy course
About yourself: I have three brothers and two sisters and my family are absolutely everything to me. Growing up I lacked  self-confidence, and last year I started entering pageants. I have gained  confidence and I have made friends for life. Modelling, music and shopping are my favourite things in life.
Your role model: My role models in life are my cousin Jodi  and her mother, my Auntie Ann

Name: Aoife Drennan
 Age: 20
Parents:  Tom and Maeve Drennan
From:  Skeoughvosteen
Sponsor: The Field Bar and Restaurant
Occupation: Student
About myself: I am just after finishing my second year in Maynooth university studying biomedical science. I love fashion, animals and sports. I play camoige for my local club the Blacks & Whites and compete in showjumping also.
 
 
 

Name: Annette Thomson
Age: 26
Parents: Elizabeth and Patrick Thomson 
From:  I live in Piltown
Occupation: I work as a make up artist and do a bit of modelling also. 
A bit about yoursel:I'm very laid back always smiling love to see the positive in everything, I'm very family orientated really close to them, love travelling.
Role model: My beautiful mum 

Name: Aoife Lazenby
Age: 18
Parents: Catherine Lazenby and Ray Lazenby
From: Castlecomer
Sponsor: Aoife Lazenby Make-up Artist
Occupation: School student/makeup Artist
About yourself: I have one younger sister. I have a strong passion for makeup and makeup artistry and hope to pursue a career in the industry,  My grandad was a soldier in WW2 and my dad always tells me that I get my strong spirit from him. I love anything that's furry and has 4 legs 
Your role model: My Mam  -   the strongest most hardworking person I know.

Name: Charlotte McCluskey
Age: 19
Parents: Pamela and  Tomás McCluskey
Living: Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny
Sponsor: Newpark Hotel Kilkenny 
Occupation: Law student
About yourself: I'm 19 and I'm currently studying Law in Waterford IT. I am a waitress part time in Newpark Hotel Kilkenny. I love to help people out as much as I can.  GAA is a big part of my life. I've been playing camogie since I was 5 . I'm hope one day to join the guards. 
Your role model: Eddie Brennan 

Name: Megan Hahessy Madigan 
Age: 21
Parents: Bill Madigan and  Catherine Hahessy 
From: Callan 
Sponsor: Madigans Pharmacy 
Occupation: Studying Media and French in DCU
A little bit about yourself: I live in Dublin and am in college in DCU. I love fashion and have worked in retail in years, in Folkster. I love My friends and travelling. I went to America last year and travelled all over, it was amazing. I also went to school in France when I was 16 for a year, so am now fluent in French. 
Your role model: My Dad. He is the most positive person that I know

Name: Karen Brennan
Age: 20
Parents: Jimmy Brennan
From: Johnstown
Sponsor: J.B Burkes Bar
Occupation: Student
About yourself:  I'm in third year in UL studying insurance. I play camogie with the local club. I have a Guinness world record for making the most cups of tea in an hour, not far off Mrs Doyle 
Your role model: Shane Walsh from Tullaroan. 

Name: Leonie Lennon
Age: 19
Parents: Brigid Lennon & Paddy O'Brien
From: Kilkenny city
Sponsor: Campion Denture Clinic & Laboratory
Occupation: Student
About yourself: I would consider myself to be a friendly, bubbly person. I'm also a very cheerful person as I like to have a positive outlook on everything. I enjoy trying new experiences which enable me to meet different people! 
Role Model: My Grandmother is my inspiration for many reasons.

Name: Shannon Murphy
Age: 25
Parents: Alison Murphy
From: Originally from Wexford
Sponsor: The Orchard Day Spa
Occupation: Hotel Reception Supervisor
About yourself: fun, outgoing, into my fitness and enjoy making the most of my time.
Your role model: I could say a celebrity but honestly it would be my mother. She is hard working, supportive and is someone I would happily aspire to be.

Name:  Aoibhinn O'Neill
Parents: Una and P.J O'Neill
From: Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny
Sponsor: The Marble City Bar, Langton’s
Occupation: Student in UCCA 
About yourself: Studying Irish and geography in UCC, I love hockey and Horse-riding and I like to experience new things and meeting new people.
Role model: Demi Lovato

Glamour and glitz will be all the rage at the Newpark Hotel this Sunday when 22 Miss Kilkenny hopefuls take to the stage.
The contestants are all vying for the coveted title but only one woman will be announced as the winner.
Competition is high this year with a strong team of finalists who will be interviewed and take part in two fashion shows on the night.
According to the organisers 'intellect and integrity' are key traits that Miss Kilkenny 2017 will possess.
A number of judges including Manager of Miss Kilkenny, Chris Kavanagh; make up artist Melissa Clarke and the current Miss Ireland, Niamh Kavanagh will choose the contestant to represent Kilkenny in the finals in October..
The initial 22 will be whittled down to a few ten contestants who will be interviewed a second time on the night. After the second round of interviews Miss Kilkenny will be announced, along with the three runners up, who will then go forward to the semi-finals.
Following the finals the contestants and those in attendance will be invited to a very special after party in the Left Bank.
In recent weeks the ladies have been out and out visiting some of the tourist hotspots around the city and county, including Kilkenny Castle and Gowran Park. All the contestants have had a wonderful time in the run up and Sunday will be sure to be an entertaining and fun night. Tickets are €20 and are available on the door of the Newpark on Sunday at 6.30pm.