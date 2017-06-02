Poll: Meet the contestants for Miss Kilkenny - and take our poll and choose who you think should claim the crown!

Name: Chloe O'Connor

Age: 21

Parents: Liam O'Connor and Tina O'Connor

From: Danesfort

Occupation: Currently studying physio therapy in the University of limerick and I'm also a part time waitress

Sponsor: Lahart's Garage Kilkenny

About yourself: I currently am a student studying physio. I love going to the gym and spending time with family and friends. I also love helping those less fortunate. I am very chatty and outgoing and up for trying anything.

Role model: It would have to be my mam, she's always there for me and she never ever gives up on me ... and also Jennifer Lawrence