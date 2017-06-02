Poll: Meet the contestants for Miss Kilkenny - and take our poll and choose who you think should claim the crown!
Miss Kilkenny contestants at Kilkenny Castle
Glamour and glitz will be all the rage at the Newpark Hotel this Sunday when 22 Miss Kilkenny hopefuls take to the stage.
The contestants are all vying for the coveted title but only one woman will be announced as the winner.
Competition is high this year with a strong team of finalists who will be interviewed and take part in two fashion shows on the night.
According to the organisers 'intellect and integrity' are key traits that Miss Kilkenny 2017 will possess.
A number of judges including Manager of Miss Kilkenny, Chris Kavanagh; make up artist Melissa Clarke and the current Miss Ireland, Niamh Kavanagh will choose the contestant to represent Kilkenny in the finals in October..
The initial 22 will be whittled down to a few ten contestants who will be interviewed a second time on the night. After the second round of interviews Miss Kilkenny will be announced, along with the three runners up, who will then go forward to the semi-finals.
Following the finals the contestants and those in attendance will be invited to a very special after party in the Left Bank.
In recent weeks the ladies have been out and out visiting some of the tourist hotspots around the city and county, including Kilkenny Castle and Gowran Park. All the contestants have had a wonderful time in the run up and Sunday will be sure to be an entertaining and fun night. Tickets are €20 and are available on the door of the Newpark on Sunday at 6.30pm.
