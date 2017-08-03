Poll: Should sulkies be banned from Kilkenny's streets?
Take our poll and/or share your views
Two young children ride a sulky on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny City
With another horse death in Kilkenny this week, the issue of sulkies and how horse-drawn vehicles operate on our roads is back in the spotlight.
Sulky racing has already been banned from Kilkenny's public roads under by-laws - but does more need to be done? Some people have called for an all-out ban, others for more regulation, while some people have said a very small minority is flouting the law.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on