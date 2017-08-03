Poll: Should sulkies be banned from Kilkenny's streets?

Take our poll and/or share your views

Should it be banned?

Two young children ride a sulky on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny City

Yes: A total ban on the use of sulkies on public roads is needed

No: There is no problem with how sulkies are currently regulated

No: But all horse-drawn vehicles should be licensed, insured and age-restricted

No: The current rules in place are already too restrictive

With another horse death in Kilkenny this week, the issue of sulkies and how horse-drawn vehicles operate on our roads is back in the spotlight.

Sulky racing has already been banned from Kilkenny's public roads under by-laws - but does more need to be done? Some people have called for an all-out ban, others for more regulation, while some people have said a very small minority is flouting the law.