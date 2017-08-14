The Top Ten! Vote now as we try to crown a winner in the search for Kilkenny's best hairdresser

There's some serious competition in the business of hair in Kilkenny!

From 50 nominations in the first round of voting, we have whittled the competition down to the top ten hairdressers. Kilkenny People readers have voted in their droves for their favourite hairdresser and we can now reveal where the best ten are in the county.

Studio 58 in Kilkenny City topped the poll first time around with 10% of the votes, but will they be able to stay ahead now that the field has been narrowed? If your favourite salon didn't make it, try cast your mind to a time where you might have stopped off in one of the top ten hairdressers.

We will announce the overall winner of the best hairdresser in Kilkenny as chosen by readers on Friday so cast your votes now!