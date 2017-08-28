VOTE
The Top Ten! Vote now: Where is the best bag of chips in Kilkenny?
Larkin's, Kilkenny City
Rocco's, Kilkenny City
Mario's, Loughboy
Roma Cafe, Kilkenny City
The Munchbox, Castlecomer
Joe's Takeaway, Kilkenny City
Caesar's Takeaway, Newpark
The Forge, Urlingford
The Blue Door, Kilkenny City
Duiske Diner, Graignamanagh
Drum roll please... We have the top ten places to get a bag of chips in Kilkenny!
Now it is time for the final push to vote for the number one spot.
The winner the best bag of chips in Kilkenny as voted for by the Kilkenny People readers will be announced on Friday.
Good luck!
