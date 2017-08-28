VOTE

The Top Ten! Vote now: Where is the best bag of chips in Kilkenny?

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

POLL: Which chipper is the best in Kilkenny?

Where's the best bag of chips?

Larkin's, Kilkenny City

Rocco's, Kilkenny City

Mario's, Loughboy

Roma Cafe, Kilkenny City

The Munchbox, Castlecomer

Joe's Takeaway, Kilkenny City

Caesar's Takeaway, Newpark

The Forge, Urlingford

The Blue Door, Kilkenny City

Duiske Diner, Graignamanagh

Drum roll please... We have the top ten places to get a bag of chips in Kilkenny!

Now it is time for the final push to vote for the number one spot.

The winner the best bag of chips in Kilkenny as voted for by the Kilkenny People readers will be announced on Friday.

Good luck!