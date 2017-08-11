VOTE NOW: Where is the best hairdresser in Kilkenny?
It's time to vote now! Choose from the nominations
Peter Mark, MacDonagh Junction, Kilkenny City
Elita Hair Salon, Kilkenny City
Hair By Nigel, Kilkenny City
Top Notch, Kilkenny City
Coco Belle, Kilkenny City
Ruby Reds Hair Salon, Kilkenny City
Alison Hehir Studio, Kilkenny City
Peter Mark, Market Cross, Kilkenny City
City Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Sharon and Jackie's Hair Salon, Castlecomer
Hair Lab, Kilkenny City
Studio 58, Kilkenny City
Snips, Kilkenny City
Rustiq Hair Salon, Loughboy
X-Treme Hair and Beauty, Ballyragget
Aztec Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Kieran O' Gorman Hair, Beauty and Day Spa, Kilkenny City
Eileen Teehan Hairdressing, Cuffesgrange
Xposure Hair Design, Newpark, Kilkenny City
Vogue Hair Salon, Piltown
Streetlife Hair, Kilkenny City
Kapelli Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Blushes Hair Salon, Loughboy
Fusions Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
JD Barbers, Kilkenny City
Fab Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Halo Hair, Paulstown
Jack and Jills Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Blushes Hair Salon, Kilkenny City
Image Hair Studio, Springhill Court, Kilkenny City
Hair By Mairead Buggy, Kilkenny City
Georgina's, Graignamanagh
Indie Dolls Hair Salon, Castlecomer
Charm Hair and Beauty, Kilkenny City
The Edge Hair Studio, Callan
The Hair Shed, Kilkenny City
Ger's Place, Bennettsbridge
Streetlife Hair Salon, Kilkenny City
Cuts 'n' Curls, Kilkenny City
Maryna K Hair & Beauty, Kilkenny City
Style Parlour Salon, Kilkenny City
Hair Salon Bui, Kilkenny City
The Arches Beauty Salon, Kilkenny City
Active Hair Salon, Hotel Kilkenny, Kilkenny City
The Beauty & Hair Boutique, Maudlin Street Kilkenny City
Boston Belle, Kilkenny City
Top Notch Hair Studio, Kilkenny City
Wow! We had a phenomenal response in the search for nominations for 'The Best Hairdresser in Kilkenny'!
We have had 50 different hairdressers in Kilkenny nominated more than once in our comments section on Facebook and now it is time for voting to begin.
Every corner of the county is represented in the nominations so the competition is wide open - make sure to get your whole community behind you.
On your marks, get set, VOTE!
