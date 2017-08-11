VOTE NOW: Where is the best hairdresser in Kilkenny?

Best hairdresser in Kilkenny

It's time to vote now! Choose from the nominations

Peter Mark, MacDonagh Junction, Kilkenny City

Elita Hair Salon, Kilkenny City

Hair By Nigel, Kilkenny City

Top Notch, Kilkenny City

Coco Belle, Kilkenny City

Ruby Reds Hair Salon, Kilkenny City

Alison Hehir Studio, Kilkenny City

Peter Mark, Market Cross, Kilkenny City

City Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Sharon and Jackie's Hair Salon, Castlecomer

Hair Lab, Kilkenny City

Studio 58, Kilkenny City

Snips, Kilkenny City

Rustiq Hair Salon, Loughboy

X-Treme Hair and Beauty, Ballyragget

Aztec Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Kieran O' Gorman Hair, Beauty and Day Spa, Kilkenny City

Eileen Teehan Hairdressing, Cuffesgrange

Xposure Hair Design, Newpark, Kilkenny City

Vogue Hair Salon, Piltown

Streetlife Hair, Kilkenny City

Kapelli Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Blushes Hair Salon, Loughboy

Fusions Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

JD Barbers, Kilkenny City

Fab Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Halo Hair, Paulstown

Jack and Jills Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Blushes Hair Salon, Kilkenny City

Image Hair Studio, Springhill Court, Kilkenny City

Hair By Mairead Buggy, Kilkenny City

Georgina's, Graignamanagh

Indie Dolls Hair Salon, Castlecomer

Charm Hair and Beauty, Kilkenny City

The Edge Hair Studio, Callan

The Hair Shed, Kilkenny City

Ger's Place, Bennettsbridge

Streetlife Hair Salon, Kilkenny City

Cuts 'n' Curls, Kilkenny City

Maryna K Hair & Beauty, Kilkenny City

Style Parlour Salon, Kilkenny City

Hair Salon Bui, Kilkenny City

The Arches Beauty Salon, Kilkenny City

Active Hair Salon, Hotel Kilkenny, Kilkenny City

The Beauty & Hair Boutique, Maudlin Street Kilkenny City

Boston Belle, Kilkenny City

Top Notch Hair Studio, Kilkenny City

Wow! We had a phenomenal response in the search for nominations for 'The Best Hairdresser in Kilkenny'!

We have had 50 different hairdressers in Kilkenny nominated more than once in our comments section on Facebook and now it is time for voting to begin.

Every corner of the county is represented in the nominations so the competition is wide open - make sure to get your whole community behind you.

On your marks, get set, VOTE!