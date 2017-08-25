VOTE NOW: Where is the best bag of chips in Kilkenny?

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

VOTE NOW - Which chipper has the BEST bag of chips in Kilkenny?

You can't beat a good bag of chips

Rocco's, Kilkenny City

Larkin's, Kilkenny City

Roma Cafe, Kilkenny City

Mario's, Loughboy

Caesar's Takeaway, Newpark

Joe's Takeaway, Kilkenny City

The Blue Door, Kilkenny City

Grace's Takeaway, Piltown

The Munchbox, Castlecomer

Kebizza, Newpark

The Forge, Urlingford

Fish Face, Kilkenny City

Macari's, Johnstown

Graig Garden, Graignamanagh

Roberto's, Castlecomer

Rico's, Gowran

Fresh Bites, Callan

Duiske Diner, Graignamanagh

Vaughan's Takeaway, Callan

Bruno's, Thomastown

Well, the response to our Facebook appeal proves that we all love a good bag of chips in Kilkenny, and there's no shortage of great places to get them.

Now it's finally time to vote for your favourite! After over 400 comments on Facebook nominating places to find the best bag of chips, we are opening the first round of voting.

We have had nominations in from places in Laois and Carlow which we couldn't include but now 20 chippers in Kilkenny have made it into the first round of voting.

After the weekend, this will be narrowed down to the top ten and then from that we will be able to announce where the best bag of chips in Kilkenny is. You can vote once every day for your favourite chipper!

Best of luck everyone!