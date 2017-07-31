Poll: Should Brian Cody continue as Kilkenny senior hurling manager?
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody
Next week is four weeks since Kilkenny exited the championship, and the hurling fraternity in Kilkenny is coming to terms with an early exit and a championship where we did not feature in Croke Park.
With Kilkenny looking to build for the future on the back of potential underage success, we ask the question should Brian Cody, the greatest hurling manager the game has ever known, continue as senior hurling manager.
