Kilkenny Sports Star of the Month - who was the best in September?
Anna Farrell is a previous winner of the Murphy Jewellers Player of the Month award. Who will Martin Costello present the Seiko watch to this month? PICTURE: PAT MOORE
Michael Rice (Carrickshock)
The former All-Star has been in terrific form for Carrickshock. He was the one who made most things happen in the attack when the club produced big to win the Shield final against Clara.
Davina Tobin (Emeralds)
The big-hearted full-back was utterly defiant against Cork in the All-Ireland senior camogie final. She was virtually unbeatable during the opening half, and she also showed a flair for attack when charging up the field a few times.
We’re back! The Murphy Jewellers, High Street, and Kilkenny People ‘Player of the Month’ scheme in association with Seiko is up and running again.
The scheme, which sees the winner each month win a fabulous Seiko watch, is adjudicated upon by you, the readers of the KP.
The choice for September is strong, with hurling and camogie players up for selection. The scheme will continue for the rest of the season - get voting now!
