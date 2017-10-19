Kilkenny hurling: Who do you think will win the intermediate final?

@KKPeopleSport

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny hurling: Who do you think will win the intermediate final?

Graigue Ballycallan 

St Patrick's (Ballyragget)

The Kilkenny intermediate hurling final between Graigue Ballycallan and St Patrick's (Ballyragget), which will be played at Nowlan Park on Sunday, is a wide open affair.

Who do you think will win and gain promotion to the senior grade in 2018?