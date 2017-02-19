NEW VIDEO: Take a look inside Kilkenny's stunning Medieval Mile Museum

Attraction will open to visitors at the end of the month

Kilkenny City's newest visitor attraction, the Medieval Mile Museum will open on February 28, showcasing a treasure trove of artefacts, examples of medieval sculpture and Renaissance tombs, all in the beautifully-restored 13th Century St Mary's Church.

