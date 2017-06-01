Video - Kilkenny man doubles initial target in All Ireland Baling Challenge

Father of three Tom Carrigan hosted the All Ireland Baling Challenge on one of his many fields on Grange Hill, Clara, just a few miles from Kilkenny city on Wednesday morning with the hope of raising €1,000.

AN innovative Kilkenny farmer who set out to raise €1,000 for two very worthy charities has pretty much doubled his target tally, thanks to the support of family, friends, neighbours and businesses in the region.

Father of three Tom Carrigan hosted the All Ireland Baling Challenge on one of his many fields on Grange Hill, Clara, just a few miles from Kilkenny city on Wednesday morning with the hope of raising €1,000. That tally is now edging towards €2,000, with money still coming in.

The baling was completed by a group of 28 Cavan and Monaghan farmers who travelled the length and breadth of the country over a week with the aim of making 100 silage bales in each of the 32 counties.

“I was delighted to host them. I’m very thankful to my family, neighbours and friends who helped out and did the groundwork over the past few days. The baling crews didn’t arrive into Kilkenny until 2am on Wednesday and were back on site here again in Clara for just after 8am. We got a misty shower just before they arrived but everything went pretty smoothly.

“It was great to see so many neighbours and friends turn up and we’re thankful to everyone who gave so generously and donated into the collection buckets on site. It was great to see so many agri businesses showcase their new innovations and they also made a donation,” Tom revealed.

Among the many to brave it up onto Grange Hill on the morning was Tom’s 10 week-old daughter, Eva, who was flanked by her older sisters, Abbie (3) and Ella (5) in the company of their proud mother, Tom’s wife, Brenda.

Several die-hard agri machinery enthusiasts lingered long after the event and were captivated by the power and strength of Tom Carrigan’s invention, the bale chaser. It scooped the top innovation award at the National Ploughing Championships last year. Several of the assembled media conducted interviews with Tom afterwards and a specialist company which produces agri videos filmed it in action for their many enthusiasts and supporters world-wide.