VIDEO: Teddy bears set to soar over Kilkenny at St Canice's summer fair

Local teddy bears with a head for heights and a need for speed will be taking to the skies over Kilkenny City next weekend.

The teddies will be ziplining from the top of the iconic 9th Century round tower, as part of the St Canice’s Cathedral summer fair, which takes place next Saturday. Check out the video below.

This year, the stalls, the food, and attractions for people of all ages promise to be even more exciting than ever, truly heralding the beginning of the summer fun. There will be plenty to entertain both children and adults alike.

On sale will be a variety of quality used books, antiques and collectibles, bric-a-brac, handbags and accessories, plants, and the chance to take home something very special from the bottle stall. Especially for the children are kiddie games, toy and doll stalls, and a glitzy nail bar and hair-braiding, while there will also be plenty of tasty treats on offer, including tea and cakes and a deli counter.

One of the highlights of this year’s fair will be the new teddy bear zipline. Included in the price of the children’s admission (€2 at the gate), is the opportunity to have their teddy bear take a thrilling ride on the ‘world’s longest teddy bear zip-line’, which will run from the top of the tower, over the cathedral grounds, returning safely to the children.

Youngsters should bring their own teddies, which will be transported to the top of the tower and sent down on their exhilarating ride.

The fair takes place next Saturday, June 10 from 11am-4pm on the grounds of St Canice’s cathedral.