Watch: Follow the progress of Storm Brian as it approaches Kilkenny

As Storm Brian continues its approach to Ireland, Kilkenny is braced for strong winds and rain over the next couple of days.

The live video above allows people track the storm as it moves towards and over Ireland.

Check in with the website and follow the progress of Storm Brian live as it hits Ireland and Kilkenny this weekend.

We'll also keep you updated with web updates on any breaking news.

Meanwhile, the HSE in the south-east says preparations are in place to react to the current and impending 'Yellow' rainfall and 'Orange' wind weather warnings associated with Storm Brian. As the warnings come in the wake of damage caused by ex-Hurricane Ophelia, the HSE says it is 'very much aware of the possibility of further disruption to the ongoing recovery across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford'.

As part of ongoing preparations, the HSE remains in constant contact and active engagement with all other relevant agencies and would again like to thank them for their continued work and support.

"In particular, we are prepared for, and will continue to monitor, the potential impact of possible localised and/or coastal flooding and local road diversions may be required," said a HSE statment today.

"At this time, the HSE would like to reiterate the advice provided by local authorities and other agencies including An Garda Síochána, which includes exercising due caution whilst driving."