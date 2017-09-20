Watch: Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip has been talking at #Ploughing17

Leinster and Ireland rugby star, Jamie Heaslip, may be out injured from rugby at the moment but he was around for a chat at the ploughing championships.

Jamie discussed how he is taking his injury, the longevity of successful Irish rugby under Joe Schmidt and much more!

Jamie will also be cooking up a storm later at the ploughing, it seems rugby is not his only talent!

While you are here why not watch this video of an hugely impressive 20 metre long sword which is attracting attention at Ploughing 2017

And we hope Jamie had a read of this article before he headed into the countryside