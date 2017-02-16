Video - Starling Mesmerising murmuration in north Kilkenny captured

The aerial ballet that starlings perform while flocking is mesmerising

to watch. And the murmuration of this particular colony on the

limestone plateau around Gathabawn in North Kilkenny is a perfect

example of the world-wide phenomenon.

As starlings gather in the evenings to roost, often they will

participate in a huge flock that shape-shifts in the sky as if it were

one swirling liquid mass.

In this instance we are indebted to Mary Durkin for sending us in the

video and to Ian McCullagh for capturing the footage.

It seems, the behaviour is sparked by the presence of a hawk and the

flock's movement is based on evasive manoeuvres. There is safety in

numbers, so the individual starlings do not scatter, but rather are

able to move as an intelligent cloud, feinting away from a diving

raptor, thousands of birds changing direction almost simultaneously.

The question that has had scientists stumped is how a bird, tens or

hundreds of birds away from those nearest danger, sense the shift and

move in unison?

According to the website, earthmatters.com the secret lies in the same

systems that apply to anything on the cusp of a shift, like snow

before an avalanche, where the velocity of one bird affects the

velocity of the rest. It is called "scale-free correlation" and every

shift of the murmuration is called a critical transition.

Parisi, a theoretical physicist with the University of Rome, lead a

research team looking into the amazing movement of starlings and

published a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of

Sciences.

"The change in the behavioural state of one animal affects and is

affected by that of all other animals in the group, no matter how

large the group is. Scale-free correlations provide each animal with

an effective perception range much larger than the direct

inter-individual interaction range, thus enhancing global response to

perturbations."

Because the size of the flock doesn't matter, a huge flock is able to

respond to a predator attack as effectively and fluidly as a small

flock. No matter the size, the system works. If one bird changes speed

or direction, so do others. The question remains, however, how does an

individual bird spark a change if all are busy responding to the

movement of everyone else? And more importantly, how do they do it so

incredibly quickly?

"In particle physics, synchronised orientation is found in systems

with 'low noise,' in which signals are transmitted without degrading.

But low noise isn’t enough to produce synchronised speeds, which are

found in critical systems. The researchers give the example of

ferromagnetism, where particles in a magnet exhibit perfect

interconnection at a precise, 'critical' temperature," writes Wired.

The team's research suggests that starling murmurations are just such

a critical system.

In 2012, the team published further research showing that each bird is

actually reacting to the birds nearest to it, that the movement is the

result of a series of short-range reactions. With the 2010 study the

team looked at velocity; this time they studied orientation. Measuring

how a change in direction by one bird affects those around it, the

team discovered that one bird's movement only affects its seven

closest neighbours. So one bird affects its seven closest neighbours,

and each of those neighbors' movements affect their closest seven

neighbours and on through the flock. This is how a flock is able to

look like a twisting, morphing cloud with some parts moving in one

direction at one speed and other parts moving at another direction and

at another speed.

"The closest statistical fit for this behaviour comes from the physics

of magnetism, and describes how the electron spins of particles align

with their neighbours as metals become magnetised," reports Wired. "In

future research, Giardina’s team plans to study flocking in other

organisms, such as local species of midges, which demonstrate other

patterns of collective flight."

Why seven? It's one of those numbers that just works in nature, and a

systems-theoretic approach to studying starling flocks showed it.

"Interacting with six or seven neighbours optimises the balance

between group cohesiveness and individual effort," write the

researchers.

But even more fascinating is the science behind how they are capable

of such coordinated movement.

