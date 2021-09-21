Search

21/09/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Patrick (Patsy) Clancy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Clancy, St Lazerian's Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Ferbane, Offaly / Paulstown, Kilkenny. September 19 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter Elsa's residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Elsa, niece Shelia, son-in-law Dan, grandsons Matt & Eoin, brother Joe, sister Ann (Foley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday at his daughter Elsa's home Garryduff, Paulstown, Kilkenny, R95 V384. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at Saint Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge cemetery. Patsy's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

John (Johnny) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) O'Dwyer, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Johnny passed away suddenly after a long illness on Saturday. Former employee of Mullinavat Creamery (Avonmore). Brother of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jeanette and Caroline, son Willie, sister Peggy (Barden), brother Simon, sons-in-law Ian and David, daughter-in-law Emer, nine adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Dwyer family, please use the online service below. Johnny's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser). Please note that due to restrictions the church will be operating at 50% capacity and social distancing still apply.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media