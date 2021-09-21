Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Patrick (Patsy) Clancy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Clancy, St Lazerian's Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Ferbane, Offaly / Paulstown, Kilkenny. September 19 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter Elsa's residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Elsa, niece Shelia, son-in-law Dan, grandsons Matt & Eoin, brother Joe, sister Ann (Foley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday at his daughter Elsa's home Garryduff, Paulstown, Kilkenny, R95 V384. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at Saint Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge cemetery. Patsy's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

John (Johnny) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) O'Dwyer, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Johnny passed away suddenly after a long illness on Saturday. Former employee of Mullinavat Creamery (Avonmore). Brother of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jeanette and Caroline, son Willie, sister Peggy (Barden), brother Simon, sons-in-law Ian and David, daughter-in-law Emer, nine adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Dwyer family, please use the online service below. Johnny's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser). Please note that due to restrictions the church will be operating at 50% capacity and social distancing still apply.