Gallery #2: Johnstown Truck and Tractor Run pulls in great support
Click through the pictures from Alf Harvey
The annual Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run took place on Sunday, November 21, with a great crowd turning out in support of the occasion.
HERE'S THE FIRST GALLERY - IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The event was in aid of the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association, and the whole community got behind the fundraising efforts. Over €7,200 had been raised by Sunday evening.
The run got under way at 1pm, with tractors starting from the church car park and trucks from the Coláiste Mhuire car park.
There was also a raffle with some great prizes for all who took part.
“Give yourselves a pat on the back — no words can describe how grateful the committee are,” organisers said on social media.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on