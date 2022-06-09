Search

09 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 9, 2022

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Margaret (Mags) Kelly (née Morris)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mags) Kelly (née Morris), Station Road, Thomastown, Kilkenny, R95 A598, and formerly of Fr Albert Place, Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, son Jason, grandson Jack, daughter in law Elaine, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday. Leaving from her residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown.

Margaret's funeral mass can be viewed online at: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Martin Comerford 

The death has occurred of Martin Comerford, Ardra, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 8th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved father of Craig, adored grandfather of Tommy and Croía, cherished father-in-law of Tracie, beloved son of the late Edward and Katie and brother of the late Tommy and Catherine. Sorely missed by his heartbroken sisters Maureen and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family members Dina, Michelle and Keith and all his family and friends at St Fiacc’s House.

Reposing at Carpenters Bros., Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Kathleen (Kitty) Martin (née Kavanagh)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Martin (née Kavanagh), Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny, on June 8, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Co. Tipperary surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, stepdaughter Agnes and sister Josie. Deeply regretted by her adoring family James, Mary, Charlie, Kathleen, Larry, Ellen, John and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Larry, sisters Eileen, Margaret and Tessie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm until 7.30pm at her daughter Bernie's residence Boulabeha Moyne, Thurles, (Eircode E41 Y5P0). Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.  House private on Saturday morning please.

Tony Moran

The death has occurred of Tony Moran, 34 Commeragh View, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Tony passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hannah, sons Tony, Paddy, Eddie and Gerry, daughters Breda and Caroline, brothers Pat, Peter and Gerry, sister Ann, son-in-law Nicky, daughters-in-law Lynne, Anna, Margaret and Tara, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Tony's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Gerard Murphy

The death has occurred of Gerard Murphy, Paulstown, Kilkenny, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Predeceased by his brother Terence and his father Nicholas (Nixie), and sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, his wife Bridget, his children Kevin, Seamus and Nichola and his brothers and sisters Margaret, Ann, Michael, Susan, Nicholas, Sandra, Paula and Aoife.

Reposing at Somer's Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Thursday, June 9, from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday from his home to the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Paulstown Cemetery. House private please.

 

 

