Special tribute to Sheila and John Cahill who created a vibrant, inclusive parish in Urlingford

A grateful Kilkenny community has paid a special tribute to two people who have worked tirelessly for many years for their locality.



Sheila and John Cahill founded clubs, supported charities and brought the people of the parish closer for the last 40 years. And that parish community wanted to say thank you as the couple retired,” the group said.



“On behalf of the people of Urlingford, Graine and the surrounding areas, we would like to acknowledge your heartfelt contribution to the life of our community for the past 40 years.

“Your progressive approach and consistent dedication has created a more positive, inclusive and vibrant parish, bringing us closer to those that we share our lives with every day.



“Working alongside you both, has been a great pleasure and, while your presence on our committee will be missed, the legacy of your work will continue to live on in the clubs you founded, the charities you supported, the schools you chaired, the history you both captured and created, and the deep friendships that were forged along the way.

“We all wish you every joy on your new journey and hope you find peace in all that you do.

Thank You

“With sincere gratitude, the people of Urlingford: Sean Hennessy, Urlingford on the Move; Ger Joyce, Squash Club; Margaret Maher, Folk Choir; Dermot Dunphy, Scoil and Chroí Ró Naofa; Fr Ollie Maher, Urlingford Parish; Dan Norton, Community Alert; Martin Gleeson, Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown; Richard Hayes, Urlingford Tidy Towns; Mervyn Queally, Emeralds GAA Club and all the local people of Urlingford and surrounding areas.”

Pictured above, at John's home in Kilkenny city at the presentation recently, were Shane Cahill; Brendan Cahill; Dan Norton, Community Alert; Sheila and John Cahill; Sean Hennessy, Urlingford on the Move and Niall Cahill