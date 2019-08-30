Juvenile Tournament a great success at John Locke Park in Callan

The Annual Juvenile Hurling Tournament was held at John Locke Park on Saturday and as always it was a fantastic success.

A total of 11 teams from all across Kilkenny, Tipperary and Laois took part in much renowned tournament.



This feast of hurling is now running in Callan for over 20 years and this year the club were delighted to welcome Callan Co-op on board as their new tournament sponsors. Callan Co-op has been wonderful supporters of John Lockes GAA for many years and the club is very grateful that their generosity was extended this year to cover the Annual Juvenile Tournament.



Like previous years the tournament was made up of an Under 9 competition, with 8 clubs competing for the Colm McGrath Memorial Shield and an Under 12 competition, again with 8 teams, competing this time for the Colm Nolan Memorial Cup. The John Lockes Under 9 team won all three games in their group defeating Graigue Ballycallan, Bennettsbridge and Cashel but were unfortunate not to win in a close and fiercely contested final against Danesfort.



The Under 12 Lockes team also kept a clean sheet in the group stages with wins over Graigue Ballycallan, Cloneen and Castletown, and put in an incredible performance in the final to defeat Danesfort and lift the Colm Nolan Cup.

A small hard core group of people within the juvenile club come together each year to plan this tournament and its credit to them that the tournament is always one that clubs vie to get into.



That group in turn bring together a willing group of volunteers who all put their shoulders to the wheel in many facets to make the John Lockes hurling tournament a massive success.



A big thank you to all teams who participated during the day. To the volunteers who worked hard to make it all happen and again to generous sponsors Callan Co-op.