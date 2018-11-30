Smiles all around as Santa 'drops in' to MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny

Santa Claus dropped into MacDonagh Junction at the weekend - but his festive visit wasn’t without incident!



Mr Claus crash landed on the roof of the Drum Foroige Youth Centre and had to be rescued by Kilkenny Fire Service in their Sky Lift Fire Brigade.



Unfortunately a temporary hydraulic failure on the boom arm meant that Santa had the unenviable task of abseiling 17 metres down to the ground in order to meet all the boys and girls.

It was a breathtaking affair and the crowd gave a loud cheer when he finally made it onto safe ground greeted by his little helpers Sophie and Harry who won the privilege of being on hand to welcome him to MacDonagh Junction.



As he arrived on stage a well-timed snow blizzard descended to give the crowd a heavy sprinkling of festive snow. Once Santa got over all this drama he then proceeded into the shopping centre flanked by his naughty and nice elves from Nore Valley Christmas Experience, giant festive characters and several confetti storms as he passed through the mall.



Children squealed with excitement as the air turned into a sea of bright colours as confetti fell, all accompanied by festive disco tunes and plenty of chat from Santa who was enjoying every minute.

Nore Valley Farm have created a full magical Christmas Experience in the Shopping Centre this year. They have a festive festival including Santa Post Office, cookie decorating with Mrs Claus, a magical forest trail and real animals in the crib. Places for the experience can be booked online at www.norevalleypark.com



Nore Valley are also offering a walk-up Santa Experience with no booking required. Starting on December 1 and running every Thursday to Sunday it will include a visit and gift and a visit to the live animals. Free photos will be available via their Facebook pages.



Watch out for a special fun charity event which will give visitors an opportunity to Bring your Pet to Santa on Tuesday, December 11 in aid of the Kilkenny Samaritans.



MacDonagh Junction are also hosting charity toy appeals and food appeals for local organisations and offering free gift-wrapping each weekend in December for gifts purchased at the Centre.

The Centre has been transformed with new lights and decorations.

As well as hosting several musical performances, MacDonagh Junction support Yulefest Kilkenny and the #shopkilkenny campaign.