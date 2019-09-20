‘360 Degrees of Kilkenny’ showcases the very best of the County

Kilkenny Tourism on Thursday, hosted a tourism showcase event in Medley, Dublin. Entitled ‘360 Degrees of Kilkenny’, the event which was opened by renowned celebrity chef Edward Hayden, demonstrated the diversity and uniqueness of the tourism offering in Kilkenny.

National and local media were joined by members of Kilkenny Tourism and Kilkenny All-Ireland Hurler, Richie Hogan to celebrate the very best of indigenous craft, local food producers, as well as brewers and distillers in Kilkenny.

Guests were treated to a tasting menu from some of the finest local Kilkenny food producers, including Mooncoin Beetroot; Goatsbridge Trout; Kilkenny Rose Veal and Cakeface Patisserie to name but a few. Kilkenny based distillers and brewers Highbank Orchard; Ballykeefe Distillers and Costello’s provided samples of their finest products for guests to enjoy.

Speaking at the event, Edward Hayden said: “We cannot underestimate the food offering that Kilkenny has – from our food festivals, gourmet trails, farmers markets to our dining experiences, it is no surprise that we are current holders of Foodie Destination of the Year! We need to continue to nurture our Food producers at every level with investment and on-going promotion so we can continue to maintain our premier standards of application and drive.”

The event included entertainment from the very best the county has to offer, including Michael Conway from Hole in the Wall, an iconic venue in on the Medieval Mile. Michael recounted a story about Kilkenny, it’s past and history, followed by a song with traditional music. The deep rooted history the county has with the game of Hurling was introduced by Fred Malzard from Malzards Hurling Experience. Fred then tested the hurling skills of five of the media.

Spot prizes on the evening, which ranged from weekends away to a handcrafted rug and hampers all represented the very best from Kilkenny’s hospitality; craft and food sectors.

Commenting at the event Naoise Nunn, Chairperson, Kilkenny Tourism said; “It is a great pleasure for Kilkenny Tourism to host this event this evening. We are extremely proud of what we have to offer tourists in Kilkenny. We are in a truly unique position with unrivalled food products; hosts to some of Ireland’s most prestigious festivals, not to mention a thriving craft and artisan community and a host of tourist attractions across the county.

Naoise added; “We are constantly looking at ways to increase and improve on our offering and our dedication to our product has now positioned Kilkenny as a pivotal county in Ireland’s Ancient East and a huge contributor to its ongoing success.”