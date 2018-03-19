A rainy day, but Kilkenny volunteers manage to plant over 1,000 trees

Volunteers braved the rain to turn out at the boardwalk near Ossory Bridge on Saturday morning to plant more than 1,000 native trees as part of a community tree-planting event.

The event was organised as part of a now annual tree planting day, which is facilitated by Dan O’ Sullivan of Tree Services Ireland. It’s the fourth year of planting in Kilkenny City, with previous years’ events taking place at linear park.

Similar to that riverside area, Mr O’ Sullivan says this year’s location contains an amount of spoil material left over from the flood relief works, and the planting will help the

“Hopefully, we will have a little native woodland there in the years to come,” he said.

“We filled the area we wanted to, so we achieved what we set out to do — even with the bad weather.”

Around 1,200 native Irish trees, sourced from None So Hardy Forestry, were planted. They included a mix of Oak, Birch, Scots Pine, Alder, Holly, Rowan, and Whitethorn.

The planting began at 9am, concluding swiftly at 2pm to allow people time to get back and watch the rugby, which was an actual Grand Slam..