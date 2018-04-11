Picture Gallery: Kilkenny's Rose of Tralee - Meet this year's entrants

Twenty seven local Roses will take part in the Kilkenny Rose final in the Ormonde Hotel on Saturday.

The roses will gather at the for a night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun which will culminate in the announcement of this year’s Kilkenny Rose.

The finalists will appear on stage to speak with MC Ollie Turner and will get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice. There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’.

Tickets are available from MacDonagh Junction and on the door on the night and are priced €25. Doors open at 6.15pm and the show starts at 7.15pm.

You can see all the entrants on our picture gallery.