GALLERY: Home of Lily O'Brien chocolatier and horse trainer Phonsie O'Brien put up for sale for €1.3m

The former Tipperary home of renowned horse trainer Phonsie O'Brien has been scheduled for public auction for July 25th for €1.3 million.

Landscape House, situated on 91 acres at Kilsheelan, County Tipperary, is a fine example of Georgian architecture dating to the early 1800's. The residence, which extends to 4,500 sq.ft, comprises a grand entrance hall featuring a large staircase, a magnificent bowshaped drawing room with spectacular views over the river and gardens and a georgian fireplace with timber surround.

Ground floor accommodation includes a downstairs study/ family room which features a cast iron fireplace, an office, a cloakroom with shelving units and bathroom.

Lower ground floor accommodation also includes a bowshaped dining room, kitchen with Aga cooker, pantry and freezer room, utility, boiler room, en suite guest room.

First floor accommodation includes four bedrooms, one en-suite, and separate bathroom. The property is heated by oil fired central heating.

The property is situated on a spectacular elevated setting, with magnificent landscaped mature gardens, overlooking the River Suir, with a beautiful stepped walk from the house to the river, with excellent trout and salmon fishing.

This unique property has been home to the O'Brien family since the 1970's and was once part of the famous Mount Congreve Estate. Mr O'Brien, whose daughter Mary Ann O'Brien created Lily O'Brien chocolates in 1992, famously trained the winner of the Galway Plate four times in succession from 1962 to 1965 and was credited with Chamour's victory in the 1960 Irish Derby.

It has been run as a private stud by the present owners but is also ideally suitable for the sport horse enthusiast. The following horses were bred at Landscape Stud: Albertas Run, Rule Supreme, Cornel Heager, Fr. Matt, Getme Out of Here, Duck and Dive, Highland Lodge and Cicareo.

The property is approached through electric gates, and a mature tree lined avenue, to the Georgian residence, set back from the road in a wonderful and unique setting, overlooking the River Suir.

The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property, with many interesting and exotic trees, plants and flowering shrubs.

The 91 acre parcel of land is laid out in eight paddocks all in permanent pasture, with superb shelter and extensive road frontage.

Outside amenities include haybarns, an eight unit walker, lunging ring, three isolation boxes, 14 boxes and a three bed staff flat.

For Sale by Public Auction on Wednesday 25th July 2018 at 12pm in Hotel Minella, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (unless previously sold)