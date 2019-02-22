Red Hot Red Mills Race Day at Gowran Park

Red Mills Day was red hot in every way on Saturday in Gowran Park. The crowds turned out in their thousands for what has become a “must do” day in the Irish racing calendar.

The racing was red hot with both Rachel Blackmore and Joseph O’Brien both recording trebles. In the “Style Stakes” the Red Mills Marquee was the real winner where Yvonne Connolly and Marietta Doran hosted a great style event.

On the track, there was huge interest in the Red Mills Chase where Monalee from the Henry De Bromhead stable was the big fancy in a very select four runner field.

Stern opposition was expected to come mainly from Willie Mullins-trained Killutagh Vic, however the JP McManus-owned duo, Edwulf trained by Joseph O’Brien and Anibale Fly trained by Tony Martin, were given every chance.

Rachael Blackmore aboard Monalee took up the running from the start and turning for home her three rivals were ready to pounce. Monalee was never headed and was chased home by Barry Geraghty on Anibale Fly.

The big question now for connections of Monalee is which race to go for in Cheltenham - the Ryanair Chase or Magners Gold Cup - with the trainer saying “it’s 50/50”.

There was better luck for Barry Geraghty in the Red Mills Hurdle where he guided the Joseph O’Brien-trained Darasso to a comfortable victory ahead of last year’s winner Forge Meadow.

The other two winners for Rachael Blackmore on the day were Star Max in the first and Smoking Gun in the fourth both for Joseph O’Brien. Local trainer Willie Mullins was not to be outdone one the day when the very fancied Duc Des Genievres with Paul Townend on board claimed the Bet Victor Beginners Chase.

“This was one of our biggest Red Mills days ever with an attendance of over 7,000 people,” said Gowran Park manager Eddie Scally. “All roads now lead to Holden Plant Rentals Day on March 9, our last jumps meeting of the 2019 season.”

“We’d like to thank everyone who came out and supported Red Mills Day at Gowran,” said Gareth Connolly, Sales and Marketing Director at Connolly’s Red Mills. “There was a huge crowd and a brilliant atmosphere all day.”