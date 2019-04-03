Meet the contestants for this year's Kilkenny Rose of Tralee

After weeks of official engagements and meeting and greeting fellow hopefuls the Rose of Kilkenny will be crowned this Saturday evening.

Excitement is building as friends and family anticipate what promises to be a great night of banter with all the finalists being interviewed live in front of the judges.

Twenty-seven Roses will take to the stage in the Ormonde Hotel on April 6 and there are still a handful of tickets left.

The Kilkenny Roses will gather for a night full of entertainment and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Kilkenny at the Dome in Tralee 2019.

The Roses will appear on stage to speak with MC Mr Ollie Turner from Galway FM and get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

The Roses have met at the Kilkenny Rose launch, and have attended lots of events from participating in the St Patrick’s Day Parade, bowling, cocktail tasting, Bingo in Coon to afternoon tea, hosted by the Ormonde Hotel.

There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won.

The Roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between five and 10.

Lyn Moloney, Kilkenny Rose co-ordinator commented that the Kilkenny Rose selection will be one of fun and entertainment will be a life changing experience for one lucky Rose.

The Kilkenny Rose of Tralee 2019 is sponsored by MacDonagh Junction.