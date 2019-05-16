Miss Kilkenny 2019 will be crowned at the Set Theatre this Friday



Excitement is building as the countdown starts to find out who will be crowned Miss Kilkenny 2019.

Twelve ladies will take to the stage of Set Theatre tomorrow (Friday) evening. It promises to be a glitzy affair with a host of well-known faces in attendance.

Organisers Fiona Foley and Chris Kavanagh wished all the finalists well as the countdown starts in earnest.

“It is hard to believe the finals are just around the corner. We want to wish all the finalists the very best for tomorrow night.

“It has been such a pleasure working with you all over the past few weeks and we hope you have enjoyed this journey as much as we have. The very best of luck and enjoy every minute of what Friday has to offer.”

Judging the finals are former Miss Kilkenny and well known personality, Niamh de Brún; Mikie O’Loughlin and Grainne McDonald from celebrity magazine RSVP; Patrick McLoughney, blogger; a member of the Ballykeefe Distillery group; Wayne Walsh, Mr Ireland and Lawson Mpame, blogger.

Demand is high and online tickets have already sold out. There are still tickets available on the door.

The final will take place at The Set Theatre at Langton House Hotel this Friday and promises to be a great night of entertainment and glamour.