PICTURES: Family Fun Day with Kilkenny hurlers to take place at Gowran Park in June

Fresh from games against Dublin and Carlow in the Leinster Hurling Championship, Kilkenny hurling All-Star Eoin Murphy and wing-back Conor Delaney joined Irish Grand National winning jockey David Mullins and local jockey Andrew Ring to launch the Kilkenny Senior Hurlers Family Fun Day which will take place in Gowran Park on the Bank Holiday Monday, June 3.

Making a very special appearance in Gowran Park for the launch was Eric the albino Burmese Python who will be there on June 3 from 2pm-5pm as part of the National Reptile Zoo mobile unit.

An action packed day of top class racing and fun activities await. Speaking at the launch Eddie Scally, General Manager, said "I am delighted to be heading into our 7th year with the Kilkenny Senior Hurlers and the day seems to just keep getting bigger and better."

There is something for everyone at the family fun day.

Eddie added: "In 2019 we have a raft of activities for all the family to enjoy out at the track.

"We have numerous inflatables, the National Reptile Zoo, Face Painting, Family BBQ & Picnic Area and Disney characters joining our Kilkenny Senior Hurlers for what promises to be a brilliant day.

"Barry Hickey and the race day committee put in trojan work to ensure this event is successful and I really hope everyone will come out and support the day."

Best Dressed

People love to get dressed up going to the races as it's a sense of occasion there is an incentive to get dressed up for both the ladies and gentlemen as Eddie explains.

"For the adults we also have a best dressed Lady & Gentleman competition kindly sponsored by the Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel and Costellos Beer and we are delighted to be joined by guest judges for the day Siobhan Donohoe & Niamh de Bruin.

"I would encourage everyone to get out early and support what will be our most fun day yet," he said.

Barry Hickey of Kilkenny GAA paid tribute to all the sponsors and advertisers as without their financial support it would not be possible for them to have the Hurlers Race Day.

He also thanked Eddie Scally and Gowran Park for allowing Kilkenny GAA to join up with them for the occasion.

Winning Minors

The All-Ireland Minor winning captains from 1961 to date are all being honoured at a function in the Roof Top Restaurant in Gowran Park on the day.

There has been 16 victories to date with Joe Dunphy having the distinguished honour of captaining two winning teams.

There will be lots of very famous GAA stars amongst the distinguished guests at the event and so offering plenty of opportunity for autographs and photographs.

Tickets for the Kilkenny Senior Hurlers Day are on sale at www.gowranpark.ie and are priced at €15 per adult and kids U16 go free when accompanied by an adult.

33% off all tickets purchased online before Friday, May 31.