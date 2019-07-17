Picture gallery: Kilkenny remembers those who died in service

A special event to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations was held in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle on Sunday.

Military personnel and public representatives from the region attended the ceremony as part of the National Day of Commemoration.

Formal proceedings began at 11.15am when the military Guard of Honour took their place. Following the introduction of the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and fellow dignitaries by the MC the ceremony formally began with prayers from the officiating clergy, and the laying of a wreath by Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere in honour of all those who lost their lives.

There followed a second event at the Kilkenny WWI memorial in Peace Park.