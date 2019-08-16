Pictures: 'Kill Tipp' night a roaring success as Kilkenny gears up for D-Day
Castlecomer always loves a good old build up to an All-Ireland final and this year's no different.
Kilkenny band Knots Down and Out hosted a Kill Tipp Night at Shortall's Bar in the town last night. Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin was among the many attendees.
The event was in aid of the Friends of Castlecomer Hospital and Teac Tom.
