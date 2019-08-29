Classic Motor Vintage Show in Kilkenny

Another outstanding show from Kilkenny Motor Club at St James Park in the city helped raise funds for the local Sub Aqua Club along with providing hours of entertainment and fun for the gathered thousands who came out in force on one of those borrowed, summer Sundays.

A record entry of cars and a record attendance combined to make this show a real hit - and the promise of more for next year.

With great support from neighbouring motor and vintage clubs from near and far, the Kilkenny show promises and delivers much for the petrolhead.

Almost 100 years of motoring is on display as car enthusiasts proudly displayed their wonderful restorations, and in some cases creations.

The event was officially declared open by Mayor Martin Brett, who was guest of honour along with Johny Barry. KCLR broadcast live, George Candler was MC and from dog shows to bouncy castles, there was truly something for everyone on this special day on the Kilkenny calendar.